Family with four children was returned from occupation. VIDEO

The Save Ukraine team returned a family with four children from the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was announced by the founder of Save Ukraine Mykola Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"Today the Save Ukraine team managed to bring home a family with 4 children. And this week we were able to help 11 little Ukrainians to return to their native land. In total, since the beginning of our joint programme, we have already returned 335 children," said Kuleba.

As reported earlier, Ukraine has approved the Procedure for the identification and return of children deported as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.