Aerial scouts of 63rd brigade announced collection for quadrocopter. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd Brigade, who are holding the line in the Liman sector, are asking for help in raising funds to purchase a DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"We, the artillery reconnaissance soldiers of the 63rd Brigade, are calling on those who care to take part in the fundraising for a Mavic quadcopter for our unit. During the war, drones are the "eyes" of our troops and without them it is impossible to conduct modern combat operations and successfully destroy the Russian occupiers. In the current circumstances, every hryvnia is important. We are grateful to everyone who donates to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" the soldiers said.

The fee is UAH 120 thousand.

Censor.NET has repeatedly written about the brigade's combat work, which is impossible without aerial reconnaissance, including the destruction of an enemy column and nighttime drone attacks on the enemy.

Details to help

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2fCATVU7vQ

Bank card number

5375 4112 1818 2041

Watch: Ukrainian troops destroy an enemy convoy of 5 tanks and 5 armoured personnel carriers. VIDEO