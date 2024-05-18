ENG
Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed Russian 2C9 "Nona-S" self-propelled artillery vehicle in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade found and hit another 2C9 Nona system with several hits from an FPV drone to prevent the shelling of our soldiers in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel Butusov Plus.

"The enemy artillery had been disturbing our positions for a long time, and as soon as it was spotted from the sky, it was destroyed on the spot. At the same time, they also attacked the enemy's manpower - they attacked the infantry, which was hiding from the drones in the bushes and fortifications on the front line," the statement added.

