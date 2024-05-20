Enemy aerial reconnaissance leads its armored group of 8 vehicles into minefield: "Two tanks have been blown up! Rear vehicle is f#cked! Ammo is exploded!". VIDEO

The enemy armoured group, led by its aerial reconnaissance men, drove into a minefield set up by Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the recording, which was published on social media, shows the actions of an enemy armoured group of eight vehicles and the instructions of the occupying aerial reconnaissance men. As a result of the cooperation between the two Russian units, at least three Russian tanks were disabled.

Warning: Foul language!

