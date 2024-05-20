Soldiers of 42nd SMB destroyed three occupiers’ vehicles, dugout and eliminated several Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade use attack drones to destroy enemy equipment and manpower near Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone operators' successful work was posted on social media. The soldiers destroyed three occupiers' vehicles, a dugout and killed several Russian invaders.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password