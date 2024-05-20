ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10519 visitors online
News Video War
5 739 2

Soldiers of 42nd SMB destroyed three occupiers’ vehicles, dugout and eliminated several Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade use attack drones to destroy enemy equipment and manpower near Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone operators' successful work was posted on social media. The soldiers destroyed three occupiers' vehicles, a dugout and killed several Russian invaders.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders eliminated group of Russians who planned to storm positions. VIDEO

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (4985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 