Free world still lacks efficiency in providing Ukraine with air defence and transition of our Air Force to F-16 - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Allies to speed up the supply of new air defence systems and F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today I spoke with the Commander-in-Chief about the situation, in particular, in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. We maintain control everywhere.

Russian murderers are actively using guided aerial bombs in the areas of Chasiv Yar, in the Pokrovsk direction, near Lyptsy in Kharkiv region, and in other combat areas. This brings us back to the need for air defence - for additional defence systems that could significantly reduce the difficulties for our soldiers and the threat to our cities and communities. This also applies to the preparation of the transition of our Air Force to new combat aircraft.

Unfortunately, the free world still lacks efficiency in these two tasks. But we still have promising work with several partners and are doing everything we can to make sure that the day comes when we can add Patriot forces to our eastern regions, our cities like Kharkiv, Sumy and others. I am grateful to all our partners who understand this need and its importance - the real strategic power of air defence in this war.

Putin has nothing but terror. This is the basis of his capabilities. And every limitation of Russia's terrorist potential is a compulsion to peace. Our weapons to defend Ukrainian positions, our joint diplomatic efforts for the sake of the Peace Formula, our work for Russia's legal responsibility for the war - all this brings peace closer," Zelenskyy said.

