Combat work of archer-occupier in Luhansk region. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the occupier armed with a bow and shooting an arrow with a VOG instead of a warhead.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier archer was filmed in the Luhansk region.
VOG is a 30 mm grenade launcher shot. It is a fragmentation grenade. The ammunition is designed for the AGS-17 and AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers.
