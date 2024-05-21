Combat work of archer-occupier in Luhansk region. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier armed with a bow and shooting an arrow with a VOG instead of a warhead.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier archer was filmed in the Luhansk region.

Watch more: Two enemy boats were destroyed in southern direction. VIDEO

VOG is a 30 mm grenade launcher shot. It is a fragmentation grenade. The ammunition is designed for the AGS-17 and AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone tore off leg of occupier who tried to escape. VIDEO 18+