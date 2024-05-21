ENG
Border guards destroyed occupiers’ IFV on approaches to Vovchansk. VIDEO

Using three FPV drones, the Steel Frontier Brigade’s fighters inflicted fire damage on an invader infantry fighting vehicle. The enemy infantry fighting vehicle burned to the ground on the outskirts of Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the work of Ukrainian defenders was published by the State Border Guard Service.

Read more: Ukraine has never struck territory of Russian Federation with Western weapons, - Zelenskyy

