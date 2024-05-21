Ukraine has never struck territory of Russian Federation with Western weapons, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has never attacked the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons provided by the West.

The head of state said this in an interview with Reuters journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"We have never used Western weapons on the territory of Russia, because we do not have an acceptance for this. We cannot risk the entire volume of weapons. We cannot risk the sanctions policy against Russia. We cannot risk money. We do not want to bring it to that." he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, negotiations are currently underway with partners regarding the use of Western weapons against the accumulation of Russian equipment at the border.

"So far, there is no positive in this direction," the president added.

Attacks on the Russian Federation with Western weapons

It will be reminded, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine appealed to the administration of US President Joe Biden with a request to cancel restrictions on the use of American weapons on the territory of Russia. She also asked the US to help identify targets in Russia that Kyiv could strike with its own weapons.

Earlier, the Pentagon stated that they believe that the weapons provided by the US to Ukraine should be used within Ukrainian territory.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, whose activities were related to the issues of Ukraine and Russia, believes that Kyiv has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory, and the United States and its allies should facilitate this.