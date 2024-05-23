"If you feel sorry for marine, you wish him to die". A marine’s obstacle course | Report by Iryna Sampan. VIDEO

The marine’s streak is a gruelling physical and psychological test. Only those who make it to the end will be eligible to wear the navy beret.

According to Censor.NET, the course simulates situations that marines may face in real combat or during operations - crossing water obstacles, landing, assaults in difficult conditions, gas chamber, moving through mud and trenches, and the most difficult - overcoming a mountain from which you are washed away. Watch Iryna Sampan's report for Butusov Plus TV channel to find out how the servicemen and women of the 503rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the 38th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine coped with the course.

