Zelenskyy: Russians burned 50,000 books as result of attack on printing house in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Russia is at war with humanity and all aspects of normal life. This is once again evidenced by yesterday’s attack on Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Yesterday's Russian attack on the Kharkiv region, which killed and injured people, destroyed a printing house and burned 50,000 books, demonstrates that Russia is at war with humanity and all aspects of normal life," the post reads.

Zelenskyy once again stressed that Russian terrorists are killing adults and children, destroying cities and villages, leaving scorched spots where there was once a normal life.

"Russian terror must lose. And this requires only one thing - the determination of world leaders. Sufficient determination. Sufficient air defence of Ukrainian cities and communities, sufficient long-range capabilities of our soldiers, sufficiently bold political decisions. We are grateful to everyone who is with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on 23 May, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. It is known that 7 people were killed and 20 were injured.

It is known that the racists targeted the printing house of the Vivat publishing house. There are dead and wounded employees.

