In Belgorod, fragment of missile from Russia’s latest "Pantsyr" surface-to-air missile system pierced roof of "VAZ" car and got stuck in cabin. VIDEO
In Belgorod, Russia, the upper stage of a "Pantsyr" missile pierced the roof of a "VAZ" car and got stuck in the interior.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing a part of a Russian missile inside a Russian-made car was posted on social media.
"Belgorod People's Republic, an acceleration unit from the Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile system punctured the car of an ordinary Russian who is clearly against the war," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password