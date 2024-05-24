In Belgorod, fragment of missile from Russia’s latest "Pantsyr" surface-to-air missile system pierced roof of "VAZ" car and got stuck in cabin. VIDEO

In Belgorod, Russia, the upper stage of a "Pantsyr" missile pierced the roof of a "VAZ" car and got stuck in the interior.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing a part of a Russian missile inside a Russian-made car was posted on social media.

"Belgorod People's Republic, an acceleration unit from the Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile system punctured the car of an ordinary Russian who is clearly against the war," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Belgorod residents stand in traffic jam and look at placed astride road Grad MLRS which shells Kharkiv region. VIDEO