Occupier put on coat of Ukrainian army and surrendered as prisoner in Donetsk region. VIDEO
The Russian invader decided to surrender and put on a Ukrainian army uniform.
The video was released by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
"During the night assaults, the invaders tried to enter our positions in Donetsk region with a small group. The soldiers of the "Vengeance" brigade successfully forced the enemy to retreat.
However, one of the 'stormtroopers' decided to surrender. To do this, he put on a Ukrainian army uniform, which he allegedly found while moving towards the border guards' positions. The prisoner was handed over to law enforcement agencies," the statement said.
