Arm of still-living kadyrov’s soldier sticks out of rubble and twitches after Ukrainian munition hits. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers hit the location of the Kadyrov’s unit and eliminated some of them.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. One of the surviving occupiers filmed the place of hit and the eliminated Kadyrovites. The recording shows the bodies of the killed invaders and one occupier covered in rubble and still alive. His arm sticks out from under the rubble and twitches.

"Kadyrov's men have again suffered heavy losses in Ukraine. As a result of hit on one of the buildings in which they were hiding, dozens of Russian Armed Forces servicemen were killed. The author of this video managed to drag out the dead bodies of several of his associates, but many remain putrefying under the rubble. Kadyrov's men, who sold out for Putin's copecks, are becoming cannon fodder like the Russians," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

