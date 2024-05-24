Ukrainian troops destroy T-90 tank and two infantry fighting vehicles near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers stopped an attempted assault by the occupiers near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region and destroyed the latest Russian T-90 tank and two armoured personnel carriers.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the successful actions of Ukrainian soldiers has been published online.

"The denazification of Russian equipment in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region continues as planned. As a result of the mechanized assault, the enemy lost a T-90 tank and 2 armored personnel carriers, the crew of which partially burned in the armored vehicles. Video of the Black Swan Strike Group of the 225th Assault Battalion," the commentary to the video reads.

