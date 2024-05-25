ENG
M2A2 "Bradley" crew, under heavy fire, is evacuating fighters of another damaged APC in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

In the Avdiivka sector, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle evacuates the crew of another hit Bradley under heavy fire.

The first vehicle managed to save the crew even after being damaged, while the second one returned fire and evacuated our soldiers in the most difficult conditions, Censor.NET reports.

See: Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade discovered and destroyed the occupiers' 2C1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system near the Avdiivka Coke Plant. VIDEO

