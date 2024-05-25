ENG
Border guards destroyed enemy’s means of communication and armored personnel carriers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the ’Revenge’ border brigade used drones to hit satellite communications facilities at the Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant and an 82A APC camouflaged in a forest belt.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

