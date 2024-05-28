Putin will give standing ovation if Biden is not at Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The participation of US President Joe Biden is important for the Global Peace Summit and other leaders looking to Washington’s response.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo, Censor.NET reports.

"I know that America supports the summit, but you and I don't know at what level. I think it is not a very strong decision, with all due respect to every person in the United States of America," he said.

The President noted that there will be a Peace Summit organised by the whole world, "and then there will be something that Russia will try to do".

"I believe that the Peace Summit needs President Biden, and other leaders who are looking at the reaction of the United States of America need him. His absence will only be applauded by Putin, personally applauded by Putin, and standing," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine is also awaiting a response from China, Brazil and several African countries on their attendance at the summit.

"We are open to everyone, everyone's opinion is important. I spoke about the great powers, but believe me, every voice is very important," the Head of State summed up.

Earlier, the United States announced that it would be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, but it is not yet known who will represent the country.

According to Bloomberg, US President Joe Biden may have to skip the Global Peace Summit to resolve the war in Ukraine, as he is scheduled to attend a charity event to raise money for his campaign in California.