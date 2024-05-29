Russian Z-military correspondent Andrey Filatov filmed the use of banned chemical weapons by the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, in a propaganda story published on social media, Filatov showed an enthusiastic stance and demonstrated evidence of the use of chemical weapons by the Russian army.

"Russian Z-military correspondent Filatov admires the use of chemical weapons by Putin's army in Ukraine. Although the official Kremlin categorically denies the use of chemical weapons throughout the war. This video was published without hesitation by the official telegram channel of the state Russian propaganda news agency RT. In the footage, Filatov confesses: "Here you can see the gas mask hanging from the machine gunner. Zincs from under the cartridges. Here is a gas grenade that we dropped," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

