ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10824 visitors online
News Video War
15 500 36

In Kupiansk direction, occupiers used bathtub for logistics on battlefield. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are testing experimental models of equipment at the front. This was recorded by soldiers of the 61st separate rifle battalion of the 44th separate mechanised brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a bathtub-like machine moving across the field.

"These images show a new word in the development of logistics - a field, self-propelled bathtub," wrote Yuriy Butusov.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone operator eliminated occupier riding ATV. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) Kup’yansk (398)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 