Occupier in wetsuit and flippers is running through forest, trying in vain to escape from kamikaze drone. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 38th Separate Marine Brigade eliminated an occupier who was running through a forest in a wetsuit and flippers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was posted on social media. The invader probably intended to quickly reach the river and cross it.

"The occupant diver was eliminated in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. "Ichthyander did not even have time to reach the water element before he glued his fins together in the forest after the arrival of a kamikaze drone operated by the 38th Separate Marine Brigade," the author of the publication said in a comment.

