Drone operators of the 59th Brigade destroy enemy dugouts and occupiers. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of combat work by soldiers of the 59th Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows, among other things, attacks by drone operators on enemy positions.

"Targeting enemy dugouts along with enemy personnel using drones. Skilful and effective combined work with drops and FPV performed by the operators of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

