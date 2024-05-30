Crew of enemy IFV abandoned their armoured vehicle and fled after hearing Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator from the 42nd SMB hit an enemy IFV in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows the crew of the armoured vehicle running away after spotting the Ukrainian drone.

"A few more seconds and the crew of this Russian infantry fighting vehicle would have felt like they were on the grill. But when they heard the sound of the approaching drone, the Russian occupiers managed to run through the forest. The armoured vehicle was less fortunate... Kharkiv region, pilots are working of the 'Perun' unit of the 42nd separate mechanised brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

