Occupiers destroy residential buildings in Vovchansk with shelling. VIDEO
In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, the occupiers are methodically shelling and destroying private estates and residential high-rise buildings.
According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing numerous moments of arrivals and the destruction caused by artillery and air strikes.
