Occupiers destroy residential buildings in Vovchansk with shelling. VIDEO

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, the occupiers are methodically shelling and destroying private estates and residential high-rise buildings.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing numerous moments of arrivals and the destruction caused by artillery and air strikes.

shoot out (13097) Kharkivshchyna (1976) military actions (2297) war crimes (805) Vovchansk (250)
