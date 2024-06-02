In week, Russian troops have struck almost 1,000 strikes on Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

This week alone, Russian troops conducted almost 1,000 strikes.

This was announced on Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops launched almost 1,000 strikes - with missiles of various types, anti-aircraft guns, attack drones," the Head of State noted.

According to him, protecting life in Ukraine with a sufficient number of air defence systems, providing our soldiers with the necessary weapons with the required range, putting pressure on the terrorist state so that Russia does not have time to adapt is the way to bring peace closer.

"Russian terror must lose. The world is capable of ensuring this," he concludes.