Russian contract servicemen about attack on Vovchansk: "There are 12 people left out of hundred. We are being fired by machine guns and drones. We are complete meat. And generals in Moscow - give zero f#cks". VIDEO

Contract servicemen-occupier Anton Andreev from the 5th company of the 1009th regiment recorded a video in which he described the Russian army’s offensive on Ukrainian Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, in his story, the occupier refers to the tactics of meat assaults, talks about the heavy losses of the Russian army and notes the low level of combat training of Russian army units.

Warning: Foul language!

