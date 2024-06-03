ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5668 visitors online
News Video War
14 180 33

Russian contract servicemen about attack on Vovchansk: "There are 12 people left out of hundred. We are being fired by machine guns and drones. We are complete meat. And generals in Moscow - give zero f#cks". VIDEO

Contract servicemen-occupier Anton Andreev from the 5th company of the 1009th regiment recorded a video in which he described the Russian army’s offensive on Ukrainian Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, in his story, the occupier refers to the tactics of meat assaults, talks about the heavy losses of the Russian army and notes the low level of combat training of Russian army units.

Read more: Total combat losses of RF since beginning of war - about 511,130 people (+1270 per day), 7779 tanks, 13,280 artillery systems, 15,002 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Warning: Foul language!

Read more: Day in Sumy Region: Occupiers shelled three communities with artillery and mortars

Author: 

Russian Army (9071) losses (2023) Vovchansk (253)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 