ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4846 visitors online
News Video War
13 311 78

Propagandist Solovyov says Ukraine will receive nuclear weapons: "They will get it and use it, unlike us". VIDEO

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said on his show that the United States is allegedly ready to provide Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons.

The corresponding video was published by the NEXTA Live telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"In one step, Ukraine will receive tactical nuclear weapons. Just as it has now received permission, just as it has received carriers. They will receive tactical nuclear weapons. And they will use it, unlike us. They will immediately use it on the territory of the Russian Federation to the applause of the West," Solovyov said.

Watch more: Ukrainian UAV pilots destroy occupiers in Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO

Author: 

propaganda (421) Russia (11790) nuclear weapon (393) Solovyov (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 