Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said on his show that the United States is allegedly ready to provide Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons.

The corresponding video was published by the NEXTA Live telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"In one step, Ukraine will receive tactical nuclear weapons. Just as it has now received permission, just as it has received carriers. They will receive tactical nuclear weapons. And they will use it, unlike us. They will immediately use it on the territory of the Russian Federation to the applause of the West," Solovyov said.

