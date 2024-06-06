Little girl and elderly man line road with flowers in front of cortege with body of fallen 22-year-old defender Yevhen Kruzhaev. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing an old man and a little girl covering the road with flowers, where the motorcade with the body of Yevhen Kruzhayev, a Kyiv resident killed in action with the occupiers, is to arrive.
According to Censor.NET, Lieutenant Yevhen Kruzhayev died at the age of 22.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password