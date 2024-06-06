ENG
Little girl and elderly man line road with flowers in front of cortege with body of fallen 22-year-old defender Yevhen Kruzhaev. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing an old man and a little girl covering the road with flowers, where the motorcade with the body of Yevhen Kruzhayev, a Kyiv resident killed in action with the occupiers, is to arrive.

According to Censor.NET, Lieutenant Yevhen Kruzhayev died at the age of 22.

