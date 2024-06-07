Zelenskyy on his meeting with Biden: We discussed preparations for signing security agreement. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on his meeting with Joe Biden.

"I met with US President Joseph Biden in Paris. We discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities, the situation on the battlefield, and preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement. To effectively defend itself against Russia's daily terror, Ukraine must be able to strike at military targets in Russia. It is also important to strengthen the defense of our Kharkiv region and speed up the supply of American weapons.



I am grateful that the United States is with Ukraine. Our people need this to feel that we are not alone - we are with you, with our strategic partner. We appreciate the leadership support of the United States for the Ukrainian peace formula," the statement said.

At a meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine.

