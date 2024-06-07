Bradley IFV destroys enemy APC-82A with troops in close combat in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
The Ukrainian crew of the Bradley IFV defeated an enemy APC-82A in close combat with its troops.
In the Pokrovsk direction, a Russian armoured vehicle tried to break through to the village of Sokil on its own, trying to probe the depth of Ukrainian positions, where soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back at least three combat brigades of the Russian Armed Forces.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
