Explosions rang out in Belgorod region, ammunition depot caught fire, - mass media. VIDEO

On 9 June, a fire broke out in the Belgorod region of Russia. The network claims that an ammunition depot is probably on fire.

It is noted that a missile alert was issued for the third time in Belgorod region and Belgorod itself. During the air raid, explosions were heard in the Rakitnyansky district of Belgorod region. A fire broke out after the explosions.

The network writes that there was probably a "hit" on the occupiers' ammunition depot, as the fire was accompanied by detonation.

On 2 June, Russia reported the shelling of Belgorod and the region. As a result of the downing of air defence targets, infrastructure was damaged.

