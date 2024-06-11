ENG
Two invaders in homemade cloaks run away from kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Operators of the Wild Division unit of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade eliminated two occupiers with a kamikaze drone.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

