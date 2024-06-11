Two invaders in homemade cloaks run away from kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Operators of the Wild Division unit of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade eliminated two occupiers with a kamikaze drone.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password