Destruction of Russian Buk-M2 SAM launcher by US Swithblade-600 kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Buk-M2 missile launcher using a US-made Swithblade-600 kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful combat work was posted on social media.

"A Russian Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was discovered by Ukrainian soldiers in the deep rear of Russian troops while changing position and was hit by a US Swithblade-600 kamikaze drone. Obviously, this must be some new modification of this drone, with an EW-resistant guidance system and a significantly increased range. The warhead is a high-explosive fragmentation warhead similar to the warhead of the Javelin anti-tank missile," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

