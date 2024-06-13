APC-2 burned down, six occupants - "200": brief history of Russian armored vehicle near Ivanivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Drone operators of the "Gora" strike group from the 43rd Brigade destroyed a Russian APC-2 and its crew in a night battle.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the destruction of the occupiers was posted on social media. As a result of the battle, the enemy armored vehicle burned down and its crew was completely destroyed.

"This day started with a night reconnaissance with the help of BMP-2. Bombers from the 43rd Brigade hit the vehicle, killing the gunner and commander, while we found and destroyed the mech driver and three other 'lost' Russians," the soldiers wrote in a commentary to the video.

