Defence forces destroy Russian infantry fighting vehicle and several other pieces of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle and damaged several other pieces of enemy equipment.

The corresponding video was published on Eskadron Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

