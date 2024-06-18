Defence forces destroy Russian infantry fighting vehicle and several other pieces of enemy equipment. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle and damaged several other pieces of enemy equipment.
The corresponding video was published on Eskadron Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
