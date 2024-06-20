Soldiers of 63rd Brigade announce fundraising for electronic warfare equipment to combat enemy drones. VIDEO

The air reconnaissance soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, who are holding the line in the Lyman sector, urgently need electronic warfare equipment. They have turned to our readers, who have repeatedly helped the brigade's training camp.

"We wish you health, dear readers of Censor.NET.

Thanks to your help, the artillery reconnaissance battery of the 63rd Brigade has acquired three Mavics that have already detected dozens of enemy targets!

But modern warfare requires more than just quadcopters!

Electronic warfare equipment is very important to stop enemy drones that can hit our pilots.

The need for high-quality electronic warfare equipment is very urgent. That is why we are once again announcing a fundraising drive to buy modern electronic warfare equipment to protect our soldiers and continue to destroy the occupiers. Thank you!", the brigade's soldiers said.

