Ukrainian defenders destroy T-64 tank and Msta-S SPG. VIDEO

At night, Ukrainian defenders attacked enemy artillery and equipment at their firing positions. In particular, a T-64 tank, Msta-S SPG, Typhoon-K MRAP, LAT and VAT of the occupiers were damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Escadron telegram channel.

