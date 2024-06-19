Ukrainian defenders destroy T-64 tank and Msta-S SPG. VIDEO
At night, Ukrainian defenders attacked enemy artillery and equipment at their firing positions. In particular, a T-64 tank, Msta-S SPG, Typhoon-K MRAP, LAT and VAT of the occupiers were damaged.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Escadron telegram channel.
