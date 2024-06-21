Assault and clearing of enemy stronghold in Kharkiv region by fighters of 36th SNIB. VIDEO
Ukrainian attack aircraft, supported by drone operators from the air, eliminate the occupiers, clear the enemy, and regain control of our stronghold northwest of Vovchansk, Kharkiv sector.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Combat work of the marines of the 36th separate brigade.
