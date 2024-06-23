ENG
Border Guard destroy 5 units of enemy vehicles and weapons with FPV drones. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut direction, operators of the "Pomsta" brigade's drones destroyed two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, an occupier observation complex, a "loaf" and a buggy.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

