Border Guard destroy 5 units of enemy vehicles and weapons with FPV drones. VIDEO
In the Bakhmut direction, operators of the "Pomsta" brigade's drones destroyed two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, an occupier observation complex, a "loaf" and a buggy.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.
