We will definitely implement everything that is necessary to go through every chapter of our relations with EU and create treaty - treaty on Ukraine’s accession - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

After the first Intergovernmental Conference on Ukraine's accession to the EU, Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the country is ready to do everything necessary to sign the EU membership agreement.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today is a very busy day. We have officially launched membership negotiations with the European Union. This is a historic result. We have been working towards this for a long time, and now we have held the first intergovernmental conference, and we will definitely implement everything that is needed to go through each chapter of our relations with the EU and create a treaty - a treaty on Ukraine's accession.

There are new warrants from the International Criminal Court for Russian murderers. Shoigu, Gerasimov - your path to The Hague is open. There is also a decision of the European Court of Human Rights on Russia's responsibility for everything committed in our Crimea against people and against the law. The occupier will be held accountable for this.

I am grateful to everyone who believes, fights, helps, works to ensure that Ukraine has such results - in protecting our people, in strengthening our state, in bringing our peace closer. The peace that Ukrainians deserve!" Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: 90 people returned home from Russian captivity. VIDEO&PHOTOS