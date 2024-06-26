Former Wagnerian about life in Russia: "I survived, but my new life does not suit me". VIDEO
While the "Hero of the SMO" was fighting in Ukraine, the bank took away his apartment. The Russian authorities also refuse to recognize the disability he received during the war.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NEXTA Live telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password