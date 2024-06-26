ENG
Former Wagnerian about life in Russia: "I survived, but my new life does not suit me". VIDEO

While the "Hero of the SMO" was fighting in Ukraine, the bank took away his apartment. The Russian authorities also refuse to recognize the disability he received during the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NEXTA Live telegram channel.

