Ukrainian defenders destroyed tank and trucks of occupiers with kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

The soldiers of the 58th Brigade destroyed a tank, a UAZ and a Ural of the Russian occupiers with the help of Wild Hornets drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack was posted on social media.

58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (28) Dyki Shershni (159)
