Ukrainian defenders destroyed tank and trucks of occupiers with kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO
The soldiers of the 58th Brigade destroyed a tank, a UAZ and a Ural of the Russian occupiers with the help of Wild Hornets drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack was posted on social media.
