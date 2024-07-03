Ruscists completely dismantled camp in occupied Mariupol, destroyed all the trees. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders have completely dismantled a children's camp on the city's Left Bank.

This was reported by the press service of the city council, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian invaders dismantled everything that was in the former Orlyonok children's holiday camp on the city's Left Bank. They destroyed not only the buildings but also all the trees. The video was published in local publics," the statement said.

It is noted that in the area of Meotida Boulevard, where the camp is located, there are almost no trees left due to the war and the total demolition of houses.

"Residents anticipate that a new mortgage building is possible. There is also information that a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region may appear there," the mayor's office added.

