Crew of enemy air defense system S-60 self-destructs due to rupture of projectile in barrel of gun. VIDEO

The enemy's S-60 self-destructed as a result of a shell explosion in the gun barrel.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the explosion and self-destruction of the Russian SAM crew was published on social media.

"The Russian S-60 crew was burned to death by a shell explosion in the gun barrel," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

For reference:

The S-60 is a Soviet anti-aircraft artillery system that uses 57 mm calibre AZP-57 anti-aircraft guns (developed in the mid-1940s), widely used in the world.

