Crew of enemy air defense system S-60 self-destructs due to rupture of projectile in barrel of gun. VIDEO
The enemy's S-60 self-destructed as a result of a shell explosion in the gun barrel.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the explosion and self-destruction of the Russian SAM crew was published on social media.
"The Russian S-60 crew was burned to death by a shell explosion in the gun barrel," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
For reference:
The S-60 is a Soviet anti-aircraft artillery system that uses 57 mm calibre AZP-57 anti-aircraft guns (developed in the mid-1940s), widely used in the world.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password