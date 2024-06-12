Russia’s newest "Pantsir-S1" surface-to-air missile system is burning up in field in Luhansk Oblast. VIDEO

The latest Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1" was destroyed by a GMLRS HIMARS missile in Luhansk region on 10 June.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the affected complex was posted on social media.

"It is ironic that 'Pantsir' is the main missile defence system of the Russian Armed Forces and protects particularly important facilities from HIMARS. But the SAM could not even cover itself. The destroyed 'Pantsir' was part of the 1st Army of Special Purpose Air and Missile Defence, which covers Moscow. But even from Moscow, the enemy is forced to send all its forces to the front," the commentary to the video reads.

