ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9326 visitors online
News Video War
12 113 22

Russia’s newest "Pantsir-S1" surface-to-air missile system is burning up in field in Luhansk Oblast. VIDEO

The latest Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1" was destroyed by a GMLRS HIMARS missile in Luhansk region on 10 June.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the affected complex was posted on social media.

"It is ironic that 'Pantsir' is the main missile defence system of the Russian Armed Forces and protects particularly important facilities from HIMARS. But the SAM could not even cover itself. The destroyed 'Pantsir' was part of the 1st Army of Special Purpose Air and Missile Defence, which covers Moscow. But even from Moscow, the enemy is forced to send all its forces to the front," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian Buk-M2 SAM launcher by US Swithblade-600 kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupier’s tank in Russia. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5055) anti-aircraft missile systems (155) Luhanska region (1311)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 