Soldiers of 150th SMB destroy enemy concentrations and ammunition depots with nighttime drone attacks. VIDEO
Bombers of the 150th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying enemy concentrations and ammunition depots with drone strikes at night.
The corresponding video was published by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password