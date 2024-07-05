ENG
Soldiers of 150th SMB destroy enemy concentrations and ammunition depots with nighttime drone attacks. VIDEO

Bombers of the 150th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying enemy concentrations and ammunition depots with drone strikes at night.

The corresponding video was published by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Powerful detonation of Russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip" after Ukrainian drone hit. VIDEO

drones (2468) 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade (2)
