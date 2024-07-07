Soldiers of 36th SNIB defeat Russian invaders’ boats landing in Kherson region. VIDEO
An Armed Forces of Ukraine soldier showed footage of the destruction of Russian occupiers' boats that landed on an island in the Dnipro riverbed in Kherson region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
"That's how the marines of the 36th Separate Brigade cut off their way to evacuation. As you can see in the photos and videos, the Russians are using everything that floats - from rubber and wooden boats to wooden barrels. They are unsuccessfully trying to gain a foothold on the islands. Many of these boats were stolen from Ukrainians in the occupied territory."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password