ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6586 visitors online
News Video War
11 531 18

Soldiers of 36th SNIB defeat Russian invaders’ boats landing in Kherson region. VIDEO

An Armed Forces of Ukraine soldier showed footage of the destruction of Russian occupiers' boats that landed on an island in the Dnipro riverbed in Kherson region.

війна

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

"That's how the marines of the 36th Separate Brigade cut off their way to evacuation. As you can see in the photos and videos, the Russians are using everything that floats - from rubber and wooden boats to wooden barrels. They are unsuccessfully trying to gain a foothold on the islands. Many of these boats were stolen from Ukrainians in the occupied territory."

Read more: About 82 thousand people lost by Russian army in three months in eastern direction- "Khortytsia" OSGT

Author: 

liquidation (2481) 36th separate naval infantry brigade (71) Khersonska region (2142)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 