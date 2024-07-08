"Very difficult day for Ukrainians": Svitolina makes emotional comment after reaching Wimbledon quarter-finals. VIDEO

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeated China's Wang Xinyu in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024. The match lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:1.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 21) cried during a flash interview after her Wimbledon 2024 round of 16 match with China's Wang Xinyu (WTA No. 42).

To commemorate the victims of the massive missile attack that Russian troops launched on Kyiv and Ukraine on the morning of 8 July, the Odesa native played a black ribbon match.

It is noted that Elina confidently defeated the Chinese representative in two sets (6:2, 6:1) and reached the quarter-finals of the grass-court major.

After her victory, Svitolina spoke in tears about the tragic events in Ukraine.

"Without a doubt, it was a good game. But it was a very difficult day for the Ukrainians. So yes, it was not easy to focus on the game. It was very hard to read the news in the morning, it was extremely difficult to go out on the court. So I'm glad I played and won," said Svitolina.

It will be recalled that Svitolina reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the third time in her career. Her personal best at this Grand Slam tournament was the semi-finals in 2019 and 2023.

In the quarter-finals, Svitolina will play world number four Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.