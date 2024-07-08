Defense Forces destroy abandoned Russian IFV near Novopokrovka. VIDEO

To the west of Novopokrovka, the enemy abandoned the infantry fighting vehicle, most likely due to a malfunction. The drone operator destroyed it to prevent the occupiers from returning the armored vehicle to service in the future.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

