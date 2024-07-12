Zelenskyy met with Meloni on sidelines of NATO summit: Discussed air defence for Ukraine. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Italy and President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington.
He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Zelenskyy noted that he had briefed her on the situation at the front and the Russian air terror against Ukrainian cities.
"We discussed the key needs of Ukraine, in particular air defence. I am grateful that the defence capability and reconstruction of Ukraine are identified as priority issues of the Italian presidency of the G7 this year," the Head of State added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password